XNA preparing to break ground on skybridge project

XNA says the project will completely renovate and renew the face of the airport.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) looks forward to a major facelift.

XNA is preparing to break ground on its new skybridge by the end of this year or early 2023. A second-story connection will be from the parking garage into the main lobby and baggage claim area.

"Really, the goal of the skybridge is to make sure that there's efficiency in getting our passengers from their parking garage, from their parking spot to their gate as quickly as possible, so they don't miss their flight, so that's kind of the goal right now," Alex English, XNA public affairs manager, said. "And it also offers completely covered walkways to the airport if there is inclement weather."

The airport is hoping to get back to pre-pandemic numbers in terms of traffic by the end of the year. Meaning in a few years, another project in the works will be its "B" concourse as Northwest Arkansas continues to grow.

