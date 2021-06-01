XNA revises projections for 2021 enplanements

CEO Aaron Burkes said, "Passenger traffic is down about 35% from 2019 levels. Business travel is at about 30% of 2019 levels, but business travelers are returning.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill recently updated its 2021 enplanement projections to between 500,000 and 550,000.

Enplanements, or outbound passengers, are projected to be 553,281 in 2021.

In a recent board meeting, XNA officials discussed the new numbers after projecting in December that enplanements would be 350,000 for 2021.

In 2020, enplanements fell almost 61% to 360,133, from a high of 922,533 in 2019. Between January and April, enplanements declined 30.4% from the same period in 2020.

However, enplanements rose 1,209% to 41,261 in April, from the same month in 2020.

“Every day seems to continue with some positive news,” said Tim O’Donnell, chief financial officer. “With our additional enplanements, we get additional airline revenue, additional car rental revenue, additional parking … We think that additional amount will get us another $2.5 million, which is fantastic.”