XNA offers new non-stop flights to Las Vegas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Frontier Airlines announced they will begin offering non-stop flights to Las Vegas from the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) beginning Aug. 13.
“This new route comes at the perfect time as travel demand is picking up at XNA,” said Andrew Branch, XNA’s Chief Business Development Officer. “This new route is the result of the success Frontier has experienced with their service to Denver. We are confident the people of Northwest Arkansas will enjoy this new nonstop option to Las Vegas.”
Flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found on Flyfrontier.com.