x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

XNA offers new non-stop flights to Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines announced they would begin offering non-stop flights to Las Vegas from XNA beginning Aug. 13.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Frontier Airlines announced they will begin offering non-stop flights to Las Vegas from the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) beginning Aug. 13.

“This new route comes at the perfect time as travel demand is picking up at XNA,” said Andrew Branch, XNA’s Chief Business Development Officer. “This new route is the result of the success Frontier has experienced with their service to Denver. We are confident the people of Northwest Arkansas will enjoy this new nonstop option to Las Vegas.”

Flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found on Flyfrontier.com.

RELATED: Breeze Airways celebrates inaugural flight from Northwest Arkansas

RELATED: XNA adds new nonstop flights to Florida

WATCH: New airline celebrates inaugural flight from Northwest Arkansas