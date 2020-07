The Federal Aviation Administration released new data showing XNA had 891,237 paying passengers fly in 2019, a 17.4% passenger increase.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) made it to the top 100 airports in the nation.

With such numbers, XNA was named number 99 in the Top 100 Airports in the Nation.