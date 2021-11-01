XNA grows to 27 nonstop flights with start of new Allegiant service

There are now a total of 27 nonstop flights at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA).

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The addition of two nonstop flights by Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier Allegiant brings the total number of nonstop flights to 27 at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill.

On Wednesday (Nov. 17), nonstop flights from XNA to Punta Gorda, Fla., will begin with one-way fares as low as $43. On Friday (Nov. 19), nonstop flights from XNA to Houston will begin with one-way fares as low as $33.

“We’re thrilled to offer Bentonville residents with two new options for planning their winter vacations,” said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning for Allegiant. “We think our brand of air travel appeals to local travelers who enjoy our convenient, nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”