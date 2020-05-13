XNA enplanements plunged more than 95% in April

Enplanements, or passengers flying out, fell to 3,151 in April, from 71,557 in the same month in 2019.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), the second-largest airport in the state, reported enplanements declined 95.6% in April.

Enplanements, or passengers flying out, fell to 3,151 in April, from 71,557 in the same month in 2019. Through April, enplanements have fallen 33.3% to 171,393, from the same period in 2019.

This compares to a 94.5% decrease in enplanements at Fort Smith Regional Airport in April, from the same month in 2019. Enplanements at the Fort Smith airport were 399 in April. Between January and April, enplanements have declined 36.4% to 17,483, from the same period in 2019.