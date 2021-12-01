XNA discusses employee retention; appoints Pollard to board

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill might hire a consultant to ensure employee salaries are competitive amid a challenging labor market.
In a recent committee meeting, XNA board members recommended hiring consultant Russell Reynolds to complete a pay evaluation for its executive team. They also discussed hiring consulting company Johanson Group for a similar study for the remainder of the staff. XNA has 67 employees. The pay discussion happened during the annual performance evaluation for CEO Aaron Burkes, who received the top evaluation score.
Following are executive team salaries:
- Burkes, $232,898
- Kelly Johnson, chief operating officer, $190,549
- Tim O’Donnell, chief financial officer, $170,009
- Andrew Branch, chief business development officer, $150,030
