XNA considers air quality improvements to increase enplanements, reduce sick time

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill is studying improved air cleaning and filtration systems to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the terminal in an effort that might lead to increased enplanements and reduced employee sick time.
Between January and October, enplanements, or passengers flying out, have decreased by 60.4% to 304,394, from 768,650 over the same period in 2019. In October, enplanements declined by 63.7% to 31,367, from 86,554.
CEO Aaron Burkes said he projected enplanements fell by 64% in November.
This would be flat from the October decline. Enplanement numbers are typically released about two weeks after the end of each month.
To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.