XNA adding Airbus A220 flights in summer of 2022

Airbus A220 flights can hold a larger number of passengers and put an emphasis on travelers' comfort.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) announced this week that it would be adding flights in an Airbus A220 to its Tampa, Fla., route.

Starting May 6, 2022, Breeze Airways will offer Airbus A220 flights with first-class seating to XNA passengers. Flights in first-class seating will be offered every Monday, Friday and Saturday through mid-September. An introductory fare for $99 to fly first class will run through Jan. 25, 2022.

The announcement comes as XNA continues to expand its flight options, with numerous new nonstop destinations being announced over the last two years.

