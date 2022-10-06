Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience opens in Springdale

The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience is a full-body play exhibition that is great for families, kids, and adults of all ages.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience is now open at the JTL Shop in downtown Springdale.

The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience is a full-body play challenge that is great for families, kids, adults, and all ages. It offers physical challenges and provides essential instructions for what you need to know when facing unexpected, but possible, real-life scenarios.

You can test your skills in the Survival Gym, navigate a simulated avalanche in the giant Ball Pit or jump from one moving vehicle to another on the Train Jump platform. You can also learn to change your appearance with common household items at the Disguise Display.

There's also a Lock Pick Wall where you can try your lock picking skills. The lock barrels are made of clear lucite so you can see inside as you tinker.

The JTL Shop is located at 614 E. Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.

Exhibition Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the time of your visit.

Jones Center members price:

- Adults: $10 plus tax

- Youth (4-12 years): $6 plus tax

- Children 3 and under: Free

Non-members price:

- Adults $12 plus tax

- Youth (4-12 years) $8 plus tax

- Children 3 and under: Free

For group reservations call 479-756-8090. For tickets and other information, click here.

