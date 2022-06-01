Bike company Specialized leases space in downtown Bentonville’s Ledger

Specialized Bicycle Components has signed a lease to build a “communal hub” for bike enthusiasts on the first floor of the Ledger in Downtown Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — High-end bike manufacturer Specialized Bicycle Components of California has signed a lease to occupy approximately 4,200 square feet on the first floor of the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use building under construction in downtown Bentonville called Ledger.

According to a news release Monday (June 6), the company will establish an “Experience Center.” Specialized officials describe it as a “communal hub” for bike enthusiasts with various high-performance bikes available for riders to demo on local trails.

Specialized has similar centers in Boulder, Co., and Santa Cruz, Calif. The Bentonville location is expected to open this fall, once Ledger’s construction is complete.

“We’ve designed the Bentonville space as a comfortable place to connect before and after your time on the trails,” Jennifer Gibbons, the company’s manager of retail services, said in the release. “Take a bike out for an incredible ride, then come back and relax with friends, study the map wall to plan your next adventure, or hang out and chat with our local experts. You can even take a post-ride shower and enjoy a coffee.”

📍 Specialized Bicycles is coming to #BentonvilleAR❗ Since 1974, Specialized has had one goal: innovate & inspire to... Posted by Visit Bentonville on Monday, June 13, 2022

