World War II veteran turns 98 over Fourth of July weekend

DAVISBORO, Ga. — A World War II veteran turned 98 this month, and still recalls days serving in the Navy Seabees.

Time is precious, especially for 98-year-old Fred Arnold.

"I've had a, you might say, an ideal life," said Darvisboro.

Arnold is a lifelong resident of the state of Georgia who was born in Washington County, in 1923.

In 1943, Arnold enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the Navy Seabees, including 22 months of service in the South Pacific.

His father served in the Navy in World War I, so he wanted to follow in his footsteps.

"I was about to be drafted, but a friend had told me he was just in the service, in the Navy Seabees. The Navy Construction Battalion. He said man you need to get into this. This is the best branch of the service. So, I went to Atlanta and enlisted and they did put me in the Seabees; and that was a good experience," he said.

Arnold served in the Philippines for one year and New Guinea for another year.

He helped supply aircraft fuel to fighter plans and bombers.

"In the Philippines, we had a better experience than we did in New Guinea. New Guinea is a jungle," said Arnold.

Arnold has 11 grandkids, and eight great grandkids!

David Arnold is proud to be his grandson.

"There's very few World War II veterans alive, and even fewer that are doing as well as he is," said Arnold.

Now, he spends his time at home in Dodge County, driving to the post office and flipping through memories.

"I think one of the best things anybody can do is be alert and help other people," said Arnold.

He is most happy to be back with his family, post pandemic.

Arnold was discharged in 1946, and started a career in machine work and industrial engineering.

He worked for the Stuckey's pecan company, and got a patent for dry-roasting nuts.