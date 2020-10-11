x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Worker struck and killed while working along Interstate 540; Several others injured

A driver swerved to the left to avoid a front-to-rear collision with another vehicle, hitting four men working in the median.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A man was killed while working along I-540 on Monday (Nov.10) and several others were injured.

At 4:46 p.m., a driver traveling northbound on I-540 near mile marker five swerved to the left to avoid a front-to-rear collision with another vehicle, left the roadway and struck the cable barrier and four pedestrians who were working in the median.

26-year-old Moises Felipe Cruz of Fort Smith was killed.

21-year-old Jesus Heriberto Cruz-Garcia, 26-year-old Juan Carlos Morales and 45-year-old Geraldo Morales Felipe, all of Fort Smith, were injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

Related Articles

Watch: Bid to Revamp Wedington and I-49 Interchange