Worker struck and killed while working along Interstate 540; Several others injured

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A man was killed while working along I-540 on Monday (Nov.10) and several others were injured.
At 4:46 p.m., a driver traveling northbound on I-540 near mile marker five swerved to the left to avoid a front-to-rear collision with another vehicle, left the roadway and struck the cable barrier and four pedestrians who were working in the median.
26-year-old Moises Felipe Cruz of Fort Smith was killed.
21-year-old Jesus Heriberto Cruz-Garcia, 26-year-old Juan Carlos Morales and 45-year-old Geraldo Morales Felipe, all of Fort Smith, were injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
Watch: Bid to Revamp Wedington and I-49 Interchange