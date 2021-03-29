Work to begin on Community School of the Arts; first phase to cost $10M

The new 30,000-square-foot building will include classroom space, a recording studio, a 350-seat theater, teaching studios and more.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Community School of the Arts broke ground Wednesday (March 17) on a new facility near the U.S. Marshals Museum on Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. The new school, located on 11 acres north of the museum, was donated to the school by the Robbie Westphal family.

The new 30,000-square-foot building will include classroom space, a recording studio, a 350-seat theater, teaching studios and more, said Dr. Rosilee Walker Russell, founder and executive director. And that’s just for the first phase, which organizers hope will be completed and ready for students in late August 2022. More space will be added in later phases, Walker said.

“I am thrilled to be next to the Marshals Museum. I hope the two of us will be the catalyst to get the riverfront developed,” Russell said.

Arvest Bank donated $10,000 to help sponsor the school's executive offices for their capital campaign.