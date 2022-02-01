Work begins on $3.2 million residential subdivision in Greenwood

The “one-of-a-kind” subdivision is located along Arkansas Highway 10 East in Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Developers broke ground Tuesday (Feb. 1) on a new subdivision in Greenwood that will eventually bring 251 new homes to the third largest city in the Fort Smith metro area. Developers are investing about $3.2 million into the project.

The group of home builders, all who live in Greenwood, broke ground on the East Village subdivision, which will be not only the newest subdivision in Greenwood, but also the largest. The “one-of-a-kind” subdivision is located along Arkansas Highway 10 East in Greenwood, across from the entrance to Vache Grasse Country Club.

Buddy Loyd with L&L Development said the development has been in the works for about two years. He said that he, Jamie Brown with Brownstone Development Group, KC Colley with KC Colley Construction, and Sean Lin with Lin & Loyd Custom Homes agreed they wanted to build a subdivision that was a little different with multiple sized homes.