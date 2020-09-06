Wood Stone Pizza temporarily closes both locations due to coronavirus pandemic

Wood Stone has been offering customers curbside and patio services but has since made the decision to temporarily close all services.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The owners of Wood Stone Pizza announced they will be temporarily closing both locations in Fayetteville until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

"We will be reopening when the current uncertainties of covid19 have passed from our community and the restaurant industry as a whole," the company wrote on social media Tuesday (June 9).

Wood Stone has been offering customers curbside and patio services but has since made the decision to close altogether.

The company released the following statement saying in part:

"Thank you Fayetteville and NWA for showing up, ordering curb side and visiting our patio. Supporting your local restaurants and businesses is as important as ever in this unprecedented time.



We will continue to support community based hunger relief efforts including the Fayetteville Roots Festival’s Meals For Musicians program, Chris Clunk’s Fayetteville Free Food Snacks Force and others.



Thank you for the continued support and we look forward to seeing again soon."

Wood Stone Pizza Thank you Fayetteville and NWA for showing up, ordering curb side an... d visiting our patio. Supporting your local restaurants and businesses is as important as ever in this unprecedented time. For the time being, we have decided to temporarily close both wood stone locations.