Fayetteville restaurant providing meals for musicians impacted by COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many Americans hard financially, especially musicians. Now a closed Fayetteville restaurant is providing meals to those in need.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wood Stone Craft Pizza in Fayetteville has temporarily closed all of its locations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But, their kitchens are still getting lots of use. Wood Stone employees are prepping meals for musicians out of work due to the pandemic.

Amid COVID-19, many local musicians are struggling to put food on the table.

"We are probably assisting with you know probably 300, 400 to 500 meals a week," Jerrmy Gawthrop, the Wood Stone Craft Pizza owner, told 5NEWS.

Jerrmy Gawthrop is the owner of Wood Stone Craft Pizza and co-producer of the Fayetteville Roots Music Festival.

When COVID-19 began spreading in Northwest Arkansas, Wood Spoltone immediately closed their restaurant doors but opened up their hearts for musicians in need.

"I'm so grateful that, not that we're closed, but I'm grateful that we have this opportunity to in a bandwidth to create these meals and to step in and be a part of the community and helping with the hunger relief," Gawthrop said.

What started out as a way to help for a few months has now become a lifetime mission.

“This is something that is now important to us, and it’s making a difference. So we probably won’t stop,” said Gawthrop.

The following statement is posted on Wood Stone Craft Pizza's website:

"Thank you Fayetteville and NWA for showing up, ordering curb side and visiting our patio. Supporting your local restaurants and businesses is as important as ever in this unprecedented time.

For the time being, we have decided to temporarily close both Wood Stone locations. We will be reopening when the current uncertainties of Covid19 have passed from our community and the restaurant industry as a whole.

We will continue to support community based hunger relief efforts including the Fayetteville Roots Festival’s Meals for Musicians program, Chris Clunk’s Fayetteville Free Food Snacks Force and others.