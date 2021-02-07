Wonderland Tree Farm & Pea Ridge PD partner to honor fallen Officer Apple this Christmas

A Christmas tree that you can help decorate will be placed outside the police department to honor Officer Kevin Apple.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Wonderland Tree Farm has partnered with the Pea Ridge Police Department to remember Officer Kevin Apple this Christmas.

Officer Apple died in the line of duty this past June after being run over by a vehicle that was allegedly attempting to flee from police.

A large Christmas tree will be placed outside the police department starting Dec. 1. The department will need the community's help decorating it before Officer Apple Day on Dec.12.

The department asks community members to purchase an ornament they would like to dedicate to Office Apple and encourage personalized messages.

They also remind the public to weatherproof ornaments as much as possible as they will be placed outside. All ornaments will be given to Officer Apple's mother after Christmas.