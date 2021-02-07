x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wonderland Tree Farm & Pea Ridge PD partner to honor fallen Officer Apple this Christmas

A Christmas tree that you can help decorate will be placed outside the police department to honor Officer Kevin Apple.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Wonderland Tree Farm has partnered with the Pea Ridge Police Department to remember Officer Kevin Apple this Christmas.

Officer Apple died in the line of duty this past June after being run over by a vehicle that was allegedly attempting to flee from police.

A large Christmas tree will be placed outside the police department starting Dec. 1. The department will need the community's help decorating it before Officer Apple Day on Dec.12.

The department asks community members to purchase an ornament they would like to dedicate to Office Apple and encourage personalized messages.

They also remind the public to weatherproof ornaments as much as possible as they will be placed outside. All ornaments will be given to Officer Apple's mother after Christmas.

Attention Citizens of Pea Ridge and NWA: Wonderland Tree Farm has partnered with the Pea Ridge Police Dept to...

Posted by Pea Ridge Police Department on Monday, November 29, 2021

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Deer breaks into Mansfield pharmacy