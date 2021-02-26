Study: Women of color in Arkansas face barriers to entrepreneurship

Women of color in Arkansas face barriers to entrepreneurship according to a study.

ARKANSAS, USA — Entrepreneurship is a tough road. For women of color in Arkansas, it’s even harder as they face substantial barriers and resource gaps, according to a study commissioned by The Women’s Foundation, of Arkansas in collaboration with the University of Central Arkansas.

The research sought to identify gaps in Arkansas’ entrepreneurial ecosystem specifically for black women as they established their own businesses. (Link here for a PDF of the study report.)

“Many of the resources that Arkansas offers to entrepreneurs aren’t reaching women of color business owners,” said Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Executive Director Anna Beth Gorman. “Women of color business owners have basically had to figure it out on their own because of systemic barriers.”