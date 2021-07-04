Woman stabbed in Fayetteville

A woman in Fayetteville was stabbed during a fight last night (July 3) according to police.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A woman in Fayetteville was stabbed during a fight last night (July 3) according to police.

This happened on the 2100 block of North Chestnut Avenue.

Police say two women were fighting and one of them stabbed the other in the back. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is now been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made and no further details were released.

This is an ongoing investigation.