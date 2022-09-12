NWA woman missing, now found

She was originally missing since 10 a.m. She was seen traveling between Greenwood and Booneville but has now been found safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe.

According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord.

She has severe diabetic medical issues.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device