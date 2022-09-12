NWA woman missing, now found

ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe.
According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord.
She has severe diabetic medical issues.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.