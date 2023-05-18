42-year-old woman reported missing in Fort Smith

Police say Stephanie Haney was last seen wearing a black-and-white Adidas ball cap, a camouflaged sleeveless shirt, Razorback shorts and black-and-white flip-flops.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for the public's help in locating 42-year-old Stephanie Haney.

According to FSPD, Haney was reported missing on the evening of May 17 by a family members.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black-and-white Adidas ball cap, a camouflaged sleeveless shirt, black-and-red Razorback shorts and black-and-white flip-flops.

If you have any information that can assist FSPD in locating Haney, call 479-709-5100.

