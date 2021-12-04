Suspect seriously injured in stolen car crash

Tontitown police say a woman was seriously injured this weekend after she crashed while fleeing from police in a stolen car.

Police say the stolen vehicle crashed head-on into a tree on the 1800 block of Bush Creek Road.

Tontitown police released a statement tonight saying it began late last night when officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle with reportedly armed people inside.

The chase began near the intersection of Bush Creek Road then the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and crashed head-on into a tree with the vehicle catching fire right after the crash.

Officers were eventually able to pull the woman out of the car and say she was then flown to a trauma hospital with significant burns and serious injuries.