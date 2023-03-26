Woman hospitalized after falling 50 ft. from a cliff in Franklin County

The woman was flown to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville with serious injuries according to Franklin County Emergency Management.

OZARK, Ark. — A woman is seriously injured after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Franklin County on Saturday, March 25.

According to Rick Covert with Franklin County Emergency Management (FCEM), a woman in her 30s fell from a cliff on Reed Mountain Park also known as Overlook Park.

Officials say this happened at around 7:43 p.m. A juvenile who was with the woman approached Altus firefighters who happened to be on the scene.

The woman was flown to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville with serious injuries according to FCEM.

Altus and Ozark Fire Departments, Franklin County EMS, and Franklin County Search & Rescue, and Air E-Vac 22 from Paris helped perform the rescue.

Officials say the area is fenced so they are unsure how the woman fell and are investigating.

No further details have been provided, stay with 5NEWS for updates.