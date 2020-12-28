Arrest made after homicide victim found on I-49 in Fayetteville

A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. He could face a capital murder charge.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead along I-49 in Fayetteville on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Arkansas State Police Special Agents have identified the victim as Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry, 27, from Conyers, Georgia. Her body was found on the Exit 67A off-ramp.

At around 3:53 p.m., Arkansas State Police received information of a black 4-door 2006 BMW with a Georgia license plate being driven recklessly in the southbound lane of I-49. The car was seen exiting the roadway at Exit 67A, and a witness saw a woman's body fall from the car. The driver then sped away.

The victim was dead when troopers arrived at the scene, and the ramp was closed to traffic. Special agents processed the crime scene for several hours.

Arkansas State Police were able to seize a vehicle as evidence from a Fayetteville apartment complex. The vehicle is believed to be the one seen by the witness on the interstate.

Lazarus Reaves of Fayetteville was arrested concerning the shooting and could face a capital murder charge. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The manner and cause of Robin Zetta Larry's death are unknown and will be determined by the state medical examiner.