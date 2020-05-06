Woman facing homicide charge after crashing through Springdale backyard

One woman was killed, another woman was transported to the hospital, and a 3-year-old girl was airlifted to another hospital.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Thursday (June 4) at approximately 8:19 pm, Springdale police responded to a single-vehicle accident.

The caller said a vehicle had crashed through the fence and into the backyard.

The vehicle stopped after crashing into the east side of a house.

When officers arrived, they found a 2016 blue Nissan Altima driven by 49-year-old Sheila Kirkpatrick in the backyard along with three individuals that had been struck by the vehicle.

The three individuals were 62-year-old Ofelia Vasquez, 34-year-old Violet Rosales, and a 3-year-old girl.

Officers immediately assessed the situation and realized that Vasquez was in serious condition and was unconscious.

An officer began to perform CPR on her while other officers and paramedics rendered aid to the other individuals and tended to the driver of the vehicle.

Springdale Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the three individuals that were struck by the vehicle to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, Vasquez died at the hospital from her injuries.

Rosales had non-life threatening injuries and the 3-year-old female was airlifted to another hospital.

According to the preliminary police report, an officer asked Kirkpatrick what had happened, and she said she didn't know, and she thought she was driving home, and the last thing she remembered was the roundabout on Don Tyson until she woke up to people screaming.

The officer asked Kilpatrick if she would take a blood test, which she agreed to do and completed before being transported to the Springdale Police Department, according to the preliminary report.

Kirkpatrick was placed under arrest for Negligent Homicide and two counts of Third Degree Battery.

This accident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.