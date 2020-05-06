Woman facing homicide charge after crashing through Springdale backyard

One woman was killed, another woman was transported to the hospital, and a 3-year-old girl was life-flighted to another hospital.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Thursday (June 4) at approximately 8:19 pm, Springdale police responded to a single-vehicle accident, according to a press release issued by the Springdale Police Department Friday (Jun 5).

The caller said a vehicle had crashed through the fence and into the backyard.

The vehicle stopped after crashing into the east side of the house.

When officers arrived, they found a 2016 blue Nissan Altima driven by 49-year-old Sheila Kirkpatrick in the backyard along with three individuals that had been struck by the vehicle.

The three individuals were a 62-year-old woman, Ofelia Vasquez, a 34-year-old woman, Violet Rosales, and a 3-year-old girl.

Officers immediately assessed the situation and realized that Vasquez was in serious condition and was unconscious.

An officer began to perform CPR on her while other officers and paramedics rendered aid to the other individuals and tended to the driver of the vehicle.

Springdale Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the three individuals that were struck by the vehicle to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, Vasquez died at the hospital from her injuries.

Rosales had non-life threatening injuries and the 3-year-old female was life-flighted to another hospital.

The driver, Sheila Kirkpatrick, has been arrested for one count negligent homicide (Misdemeanor) and two counts of battery 3rd degree (Misdemeanor).