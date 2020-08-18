Family mourns young woman who drowned saving 3 children in northwestern Minnesota

Witnesses told deputies a group of children had been swimming in the river near the dam when some of them got caught up in the churning water.

BAGLEY, Minn. — An 18-year-old woman has drowned in a northwestern Minnesota lake after saving several children from turbulent water, according to Clearwater County authorities.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's office identified the victim Tuesday night as Raina Lynn Neeland of rural Bagley.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township Monday afternoon. Witnesses told deputies a group of children had been swimming near the dam when some of them were caught up in the churning water that was coming over the dam. The water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the large amount of rain recently, according to officials.

Raina's family says she, three of her siblings, and five of her cousins had planned to go swimming at the dam. Her family says three of Raina's younger cousins, ages 10, 8, and 6, got caught in the churning water.

"From our understanding, when they went into the water the current was so strong, it could look calm on the top," said Raina's aunt, Victoria Wind. "The water levels were higher than they were previously and the kids jumped in, thinking nothing was any different ... the kids were in the water, tumbling in the water."

Wind and Raina's grandmother, Lenny Neeland, said Raina and another family member jumped in to help the younger children.

"She jumped in and must have thrown them where her brother could grab them and pull them to shore," said Lenny Neeland. "She got them close enough where he could get them out."

Neeland said Raina's brother then pulled Raina out of the water.

"So she's not only a hero, so is he," she said.

The first arriving deputy found an 8-year-old girl had been pulled from the water and initially was unresponsive. Lenny Neeland said bystanders at the scene performed CPR and were able to resuscitate the child.

"I think there were a bunch of angels at that dam helping them get out of the water," she said.

Bystanders were also attempting to revive 18-year-old Raina Neeland before paramedics arrived, but she was unresponsive and did not survive. Witnesses told investigators that Raina had been under water for about 10 minutes before she was pulled to shore.

Raina's aunt and grandmother said she lived on the White Earth Reservation with her grandmother, who raised her. They said she was responsible and helped her grandmother care for the younger children. They said Raina had talked about becoming a law enforcement officer one day.

"She always wanted to help people and protect people, and that's exactly what she did," Lenny Neeland said."I thank God for Raina, that she saved my other grandkids, because this could have been worse than it is now."

Lenny Neeland said the younger children pulled from the water are back home after being checked out at a hospital Monday. She said they had "a few bumps and bruises" but were otherwise physically okay.

Her grandmother also shared that Raina loved nature and anything to do on the water, like fishing.

On a GoFundMe page set up by Raina's family, her cousin Franklin paid tribute to the young woman's life and selfless nature.