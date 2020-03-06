Poteau woman brandishing a knife killed in officer-involved shooting

An officer ordered a woman to drop a knife. Instead, she rushed toward the homeowner with the knife raised at which point the officer fired.

POTEAU, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Poteau, Okla., Wednesday morning (Jun 3).

Based on the OSBI’s initial investigation, this is what is known at this time:

At approximately 4:14 this morning, the Poteau Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a homeowner in the 700 block of Dewey reporting a possible physical domestic disturbance taking place.

Poteau police officers and LeFlore County deputies responded.

A Poteau police officer entered the home and gave commands for 39-year-old Mary Lawrence to show her hands. Once she brought her hands up the officer saw that she was holding a knife.

The officer ordered Lawrence to drop the knife. Instead, Lawrence rushed towards the homeowner with the knife raised at which point the officer fired.

After Lawrence was shot, law enforcement rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer is on paid administrative leave.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no additional information to be released at this time.

Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, a report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.