Woman dies after head-on crash on Hwy 412

69-year-old Elizabeth Woodard of Green Forest was killed in the collision Sunday (April 19).

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 412 in Madison County.

The crash happened Sunday (April 19) just before 5:30 p.m. on Hwy. 412 west of Marble.

A 1999 Ram pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Shawna Lamb of Fort Smith crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Kia Sorento, driven by 69-year-old Elizabeth Woodard of Green Forest, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lamb was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri with unknown injuries.