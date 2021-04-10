Woman dead after Crawford Co. crash

According to the ASP, Stacy Smith, 35, of Little Rock died following a crash near the Rudy Overpass early Monday (Oct.4).

The ASP says Smith was driving west along I-40 when she drove off the road near the Rudy Overpass, drove up an embankment and finally sticking a tree.