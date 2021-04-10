x
Woman dead after Crawford Co. crash

According to the ASP, Stacy Smith, 35, of Little Rock died following a crash near the Rudy Overpass early Monday (Oct.4).

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Little Rock woman has died following an accident that happened in Crawford County early Monday morning (Oct. 4).

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) has identified the woman as 35-year-old Stacy Smith. 

The ASP says Smith was driving west along I-40 when she drove off the road near the Rudy Overpass, drove up an embankment and finally sticking a tree. 

The ASP also says the accident occurred a little after 1 a.m. and that the weather and road conditions were clear at the time of the accident. 

