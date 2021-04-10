Woman dead after Crawford Co. crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Little Rock woman has died following an accident that happened in Crawford County early Monday morning (Oct. 4).
The Arkansas State Police (ASP) has identified the woman as 35-year-old Stacy Smith.
The ASP says Smith was driving west along I-40 when she drove off the road near the Rudy Overpass, drove up an embankment and finally sticking a tree.
The ASP also says the accident occurred a little after 1 a.m. and that the weather and road conditions were clear at the time of the accident.