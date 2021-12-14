Daughter accepts mother's UCA diploma months after unexpected death

Tina Nowak was supposed to receive her diploma this past weekend, but passed away unexpectedly in May.

CONWAY, Arkansas — A moment of closure... In a grieving family's most difficult time, they were able to find peace.

The University of Central Arkansas offered Tina's family a posthumous degree, so her daughter walked across the stage on Saturday to accept it.

"It was kind of hard, because you're surrounded by everyone's families - that look like full families, that have all the members - and the sole purpose of me being there is because I don't have a member of my family," said Elizabeth Nowak.

Elizabeth's mom, Tina Scroggins-Nowak died unexpectedly in her sleep earlier this year.

She was a military wife... putting her son and daughter first while her husband was deployed. Elizabeth looks back on her mom as being her best friend and mentor.

"My mom was such a strong individual and she set this perfect precedent of what it looked like to be a strong independent woman. So as hard as it was to handle everything, I always found comfort because she had taught me to be that way," said Elizabeth.

Her mom spent what moments she could trying to finish her business degree. It wasn't until three years ago when she started working at the University of Central Arkansas where she was able to complete it.

Elizabeth accepted her mom's diploma posthumously. And while her family sat in attendance for the moment... everyone else in the room stood in ovation.

"Their applause and support was beyond measure... honestly," said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth shared the moment on TikTok. It has gotten more than 6 million views.