Congressman Womack traveled to West Point to visit Arkansas cadets

During the trip, he witnessed a series of training exercises, analyzed the academy curriculum, and discussed new safety procedures implemented due to COVID-19.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — This past weekend, Congressman Steve Womack traveled to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to observe cadet summer training (CST) and meet the newest class of young men and women who are embarking on their journey of service to our nation.

During the trip, he witnessed a series of training exercises, analyzed the academy curriculum, and discussed new safety procedures implemented due to COVID-19.

Congressman Womack said, “This training is pivotal as these cadets work to become officers in the strongest military in the world. Over the next four years, they will harness the skills gained here to ensure they are prepared to fight and win. What they are experiencing is extremely tough and rigorous, but these future leaders aren’t wavering from the challenge. With so many opportunities readily available, it’s truly inspiring to see these young men and women choose a path of service above self.”

CST is a multi-month program that integrates academic, military, and physical training.

Womack traveled to different training areas on campus and observed several exercises, including land navigation, marksmanship simulation training, patrolling, marksmanship range qualifications, and tactical operations drills.

Summer training focuses on the fundamentals of marksmanship, survival tactics, and leadership.

Congressman Womack also met with new cadets who are part of the Class of 2024, including those from Arkansas.

They discussed training, challenges, and their path to West Point.

Cadets from Arkansas’s Third District that Congressman Womack met with include:

Kristopher Bailey of Fort Smith

Garrett Chrisman of Rogers

Isaac Drewry of Harrison

Kayden Eckman of Eureka Springs

Jonathon Guthrie of Bentonville

Curtis Josenberger, Jr. of Fort Smith

Above photo: Congressman Womack with West Point Class of 2024 Cadets from Arkansas’s Third District

Above photo: Congressman Womack (left) with Cadet Christopher Burlison of Conway (right) - West Point Class of 2022

Above Photo: Congressman Womack (middle) with Cadet Jackson O’Neal of Paris (left) and Cadet Christian Litton of North Little Rock (right) - West Point Class of 2023

Above photo: USMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams (standing left) and Congressman Womack (standing right) speaking to cadets at Trophy Point