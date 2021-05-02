x
Local

Wisconsin mall shooting suspect arrested in Des Moines

U.S. Marshals arrested the 17-year-old shooting suspect in a home in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 17-year-old Dezmin Ellis was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday night in a Des Moines home in connection to a shooting at a mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. 

On Jan. 31, officers responded to the Fox River Mall, in Grand Chute, for a report of shots fired in the mall food court.  

Ellis is believed to have shot and killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto and wounded another man.

Grand Chute Police said Ellis is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals as of Thursday night. 

They do not know when he’ll be returned to Outagamie County, where he is charged.

