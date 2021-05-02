Wisconsin mall shooting suspect arrested in Des Moines

U.S. Marshals arrested the 17-year-old shooting suspect in a home in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 17-year-old Dezmin Ellis was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday night in a Des Moines home in connection to a shooting at a mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

On Jan. 31, officers responded to the Fox River Mall, in Grand Chute, for a report of shots fired in the mall food court.

Ellis is believed to have shot and killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto and wounded another man.

Grand Chute Police said Ellis is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals as of Thursday night.