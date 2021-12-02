Winter weather impacting Valentine's Day flower deliveries for your loved one

This Valentine's Day, you can expect to get more than just flowers and chocolates because there's a whole bunch of snow on the radar.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arctic blast headed our way could disrupt your Valentine's Day plans.

Flower shops across Northwest Arkansas are trying to figure out how to make good on those all-important deliveries.

It's been quite a while since we've seen temperatures this low in February.

As if flower shops like Pigmint didn't have enough to worry about with the Covid-19 pandemic and contactless delivery orders being at an all-time high, they now have to worry about how to get the flowers to their destination safely.

Kent Raymick at Pigmint says thankfully, most of their deliveries are going out days ahead of Valentine's Day, while the weather is still manageable to travel in. But, in his six years of working operations for the flower shop, he's never seen weather like this during the holiday, making it not only hard on drivers but the flowers as well.

“We have vehicles out every day making deliveries," Raymic said. "We’re always concerned about the safety of our drivers whether it’s wet roads or what but the ice and snow this makes it even a bigger situation with the temperatures are the other challenge because we keep her flowers so the recent cold weather but not below freezing temperatures.”

Despite the winter weather predicted for Sunday, at Pigmint, they are hopeful that they can get to the shop early and get their final Valentine's Day deliveries out before the snowstorm hits.