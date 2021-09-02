Winter weather is impacting Arkansas highways as temperatures drop below freezing

A winter weather advisory is in effect across NWA and portions of the River Valley. Be on the lookout for slick patches on the roads due to wet surfaces refreezing.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Winter weather is impacting Arkansas highways.

A winter weather advisory is in effect across Northwest Arkansas and portions of the River Valley through 9:00 a.m. and will possibly need to continue into the afternoon as temperatures are not expected to rise.

Wet surfaces are refreezing as temperatures drop.

ARDOT is warning travelers to be on the lookout for ice patches on U.S. 71B and I-49.

Small pockets of light snow fell in the Johnson area this morning.

Parts of the River Valley have seen some mist/drizzle with temperatures at or below freezing.