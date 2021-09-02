x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Winter weather is impacting Arkansas highways as temperatures drop below freezing

A winter weather advisory is in effect across NWA and portions of the River Valley. Be on the lookout for slick patches on the roads due to wet surfaces refreezing.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Winter weather is impacting Arkansas highways. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect across Northwest Arkansas and portions of the River Valley through 9:00 a.m. and will possibly need to continue into the afternoon as temperatures are not expected to rise.

Wet surfaces are refreezing as temperatures drop.

ARDOT is warning travelers to be on the lookout for ice patches on U.S. 71B and I-49.

Small pockets of light snow fell in the Johnson area this morning.

Credit: Johnson Police Department
Credit: KFSM

Parts of the River Valley have seen some mist/drizzle with temperatures at or below freezing.

Another round of freezing drizzle/rain will be possible late tonight into tomorrow. 

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory this morning, more freezing drizzle Wednesday