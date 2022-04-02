How winter weather could impact grocery stores in Arkansas

The winter weather put a brief pause on our daily lives. Truckers slowed down during the icy conditions, which means our supply chain did as well.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The winter weather has put a brief pause on our daily lives, and we aren't the only ones that were impacted.

Truckers slowed down during the icy conditions, which means our supply chain did as well.

"We are a little short on the commodities like bread and milk," said Ron Davis with Edward's Food Giant.

The grocery store hasn't had new shipments in a couple of days, so those essential winter weather foods are low on stock.

"Quite a few either late deliveries or no deliveries today for retailers in central Arkansas and eastern Arkansas," said Steve Goode, executive director for Arkansas Grocers and Retail Management Association.

Truckers traveling through the Natural State either slowed down or waited for the weather to pass, making sure to stay safe.

"Some loads are less essential or less urgent than others, so certainly safety is the top priority for the drivers and the carriers," said Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton.

While the roads have cleared up a lot, we could still see the impacts for a couple more days.

The supply chain is expected to catch up by next week, so if you're waiting for your packages to be delivered, or you don't see the food you want in the store, be patient.

The shelves at Edward's Food Giant aren't anywhere near as bare thanks prior planning before the storm.

"We stocked up ahead of time of course. We ordered extra and had some extra product come in," said Davis.