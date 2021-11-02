Winter weather causes many area schools to go virtual

Snow days are almost becoming a thing of the past with schools pivoting to online learning instead of canceling class altogether.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Local schools have embraced virtual and remote learning this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s a concept that is now being used for more than just Covid-19 safety.

For students and teachers, winter weather days are looking a little different. Instead of playing outside, they’re spending the day learning inside on their laptop.

Snow days may never look the same but students and teachers said that might not be a bad thing because now they don’t have to make up days later in the year.

Instead, teachers and students carry on with class as normal, but from the comfort of their home.

Just because they’re at home, teachers say the lessons aren’t any easier or harder than if they were in the classroom. Because of remote learning with Covid-19, they're prepared to carry on like normal with school at home.

But on snow days, Springdale Central Junior High Principal Todd Loftin says they want their students to still be able to have some fun on their days off and get outside, so not every teacher has scheduled zooms throughout the day.

“With teachers posting videos in their Google classrooms and the lessons then really it’s the student can get on at any time they can access that lesson and begin working so the student gets to set their times," Loftin said.