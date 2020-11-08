Winslow woman gets answer on how to handle China seeds

The USDA reminds people they should not plant the seeds and should limit handling the seeds if the package has been opened.

WINSLOW, Ark. — The unsolicited seeds from China have appeared in an overwhelming amount of Arkansas mailboxes.

One woman from Winslow says she received the seeds and didn’t know what to do with them until today.

Patty Burnett and her daughter, Kelsey, say the unsolicited seeds showed up in their mailbox at the end of July.

The Washington County Health Extension Office says they have been so busy dealing with the problem, it’s been impacting how fast they can return calls.

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture (ADA), there have been hundreds of small unsolicited packages of seeds from China showing up at Arkansans’ doorsteps across the state.

It has been hard for ADA to keep up, and the Burnett family fell through the cracks after calling several times.

Today the Burnett’s were given a solution and the seeds will be picked up from the Burnett home in the next few days.

“There have been hundreds of these envelopes received. I don’t know exactly how many. So, there is a little bit of a time delay in getting with people. They are having to travel all over the state to collect them. It’s not just in one region. So, there is a backup. Just call the number and they will take your information. It may be a week or so before they call you back, so just put the seeds in a safe place,” says Ronnie horn, 24 SECS Washington County Agriculture Agent.

