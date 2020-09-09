Wineries in Altus now harvesting grapes, not slowed down by coronavirus pandemic

Workers have a narrow time slot to pick the grapes while they're ripe, then they will be processed, bottled and shipped to local retailers.

ALTUS, Ark. — It's grape harvest season in Altus and leaders with local wineries say there has been no shortage of wine sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

They're about halfway through the harvest season at Post Winery in Altus and managers say even with the pandemic their wine distribution sales have not slowed down, and their farmers still have plenty of work left to do.

There are two different kinds of grapes to harvest and 100 acres of land to get through at Post Wineries.

"We have a very good crop this year, going to be phenomenal because the fruit is coming on very good, it's a good bumper crop," said Tyler Buelow, Manager of Post Winery Vineyard.

Workers have a narrow time slot to pick the grapes while they're ripe, then they will be processed, bottled and shipped to local retailers.

"We're out here every day, farming doesn't stop, COVID hasn't stopped us very much at all," Buelow said.

Management at Post Wineries says this is true. Tourism at their facility has taken a hit but their wine distribution has stayed steady.

"Because people are spending more time at home, they're enjoying more wine. So that side of COVID has actually been a blessing to us sales-wise," said Joesph Post, Vice President of Post Winery.

Workers will start picking the muscadine grapes soon and it'll take them all the way through October to get through their vineyards.