Windgate Foundation pledges $25 million challenge gift to Arkansas State University for Arts and Innovation district

The gift is the largest financial contribution in the history of the Arkansas State University.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State University received a $25 million challenge gift from the Wingate Foundation on Friday (Dec. 3) to build the Wingate Hall of Art and Innovation and an accompanying Art and Innovation District. The gift is the largest financial contribution in the history of the university that was established in 1909, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said at a press conference.

About $20 million will be devoted to construction and $5 million for a building maintenance endowment.

”We are pleased to partner with A-State in this unique opportunity to advance visual art collaborations across academic fields,” said Robyn Horn, Windgate Board Chair. “The arts are an integral part of learning, and we appreciate the support the school and ASU Board members have shown with the Bradbury Art Museum and the Center for Three-Dimensional Arts. We are confident the new Hall of Art and Innovation will benefit both the students and community in many significant ways.”