Windgate Foundation donates $17.5 million to Crystal Bridges

The money will advance the field of American craft through a dedicated position, research, programmatic support and an acquisition fund to bring craft objects into the museum’s permanent collection. This gift builds upon the Crystal Bridges-organized exhibition, “ Crafting America.” The exhibit launches Feb. 6, 2021, and runs through May 31, 2021.

“Today, as we reflect on the nine years Crystal Bridges has been open to the public, we are grateful to the visionaries at Windgate Foundation, who have been champions of craft and fervent supporters of arts education at the museum,” Rod Bigelow, the museum’s executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer, said in a statement. “The foundation’s significant contribution will further the work and impact of the “Crafting America” exhibition and expand conversations about American art, history and culture.