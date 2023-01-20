Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction

Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a new promenade and a new creek crossing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience.

These improvements are set to begin next week.

Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a new promenade and a new creek crossing.

The current restroom building will be demolished starting Monday, Jan. 23 and will be replaced with a new pavilion facility.

Due to the restroom building being demolished, portable toilets will be in place for park visitors while construction is underway. The construction is expected to be completed towards the end of the year.

The park will also have:

New restrooms

New seating places

A community information board

A changeable mural

After its completion, the park will be able to support programmings such as summer camps – by the City’s Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department.

After the demolition phase, the construction area will be fenced, measurements will be taken to prevent stormwater pollution. Crews will begin laying the foundation and slabs in March and then construction will begin in July.

The social hub structure is expected to be completed by October, according to the City of Fayetteville.

The Wilson Park improvement projects are paid in part through the Park Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019. For more information, click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device