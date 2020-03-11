Williams Tractor plans Springdale superstore

Owner Doug Williams said the company will consolidate multiple locations from its family of dealerships once the Springdale facility is complete.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Fayetteville-based outdoor dealership Williams Tractor, which has six locations in Arkansas and one in Louisiana, is planning to build a Springdale superstore east of Interstate 49.

Company officials broke ground Oct. 14 at the 20-acre site, approximately 1 mile south of Don Tyson Parkway.

The new development will have two buildings: one for the company’s power sports business, the other for the New Holland Agriculture and Bobcat business.

Agri machine company New Holland is Williams Tractor’s flagship product line, and Williams Tractor ranks among the top New Holland dealers in the U.S.

