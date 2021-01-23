x
Woman found dead in pickup truck near Waldron

An apparent homicide was reported to the Scott County Sheriff's Department earlier today (Jan. 23).

The homicide is being investigated by Arkansas State Police Special Agents.

The sheriff's department received a call about gunshots at 4:10 a.m. from a resident on Ross Creek Road south of Waldron.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased female sitting in a pick-up truck passenger seat.

The victim was later identified as Brehana Lee Duran, 24, of Booneville.

A man who matched the description of the driver last seen in the truck attempted to flee from Waldron Police officers and is currently being questioned. 

The body will be examined at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death. 

