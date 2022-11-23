What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals.
The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022
- Applebee's
- Black Bear Diner Fayetteville
- Bob Evans
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Ella's Table in Fayetteville
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Ruth's Chris
- TGI Friday's
- The Hive in Bentonville.
- Village Inn
- Waffle House
Stores open on Thanksgiving 2022
This is a national list, and hours may vary at the local level. It's a good idea to call ahead or visit the store's website to double-check hours at your local store.
- Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CVS: 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will keep their regular hours. Non-24-hour locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations might have further reduced hours or close for the day, so CVS recommends calling ahead or checking online.
- Dollar General: The chain said locations in most states will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree and Family Dollar: The company that owns both discount chains says most locations are open on Thanksgiving, but will close several hours early.
- Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc.): The company said its family of stores will be open, but hours will vary by location.
- Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 24-hour locations will be open. Select pharmacies will be open with modified hours; the chain recommends checking first with its online store locator.
- Whole Foods: The chain says holiday hours may be limited and vary by location. Customers can check their store's hours online.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2022
- ALDI
- Army and Air Force Exchange
- Athleta
- AT&T
- Banana Republic
- Best Buy
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Costco
- Gap
- Home Depot
- Homegoods
- Homesense
- JCPenny
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Marshall's
- Lowe's
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Sierra
- Simon Malls
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- T.J. Maxx
- Walmart
- Ulta Beauty
Did we miss anything? Email the details to us at news@kfsm.com or text the details to 479-785-5000.