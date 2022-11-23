What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

The following restaurants and stores will be open this Thanksgiving, but some stores are choosing to close for the holiday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals.

The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022

Applebee's

Black Bear Diner Fayetteville

Bob Evans

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Ella's Table in Fayetteville

Golden Corral

IHOP

Ruth's Chris

TGI Friday's

The Hive in Bentonville.

Village Inn

Waffle House

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2022

This is a national list, and hours may vary at the local level. It's a good idea to call ahead or visit the store's website to double-check hours at your local store.

Big Lots: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS: 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will keep their regular hours. Non-24-hour locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations might have further reduced hours or close for the day, so CVS recommends calling ahead or checking online.

Dollar General: The chain said locations in most states will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar: The company that owns both discount chains says most locations are open on Thanksgiving, but will close several hours early.

Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc.): The company said its family of stores will be open, but hours will vary by location.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 24-hour locations will be open. Select pharmacies will be open with modified hours; the chain recommends checking first with its online store locator.

Whole Foods: The chain says holiday hours may be limited and vary by location. Customers can check their store's hours online.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2022

ALDI

Army and Air Force Exchange

Athleta

AT&T

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Costco

Gap

Home Depot

Homegoods

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl's

Macy's

Marshall's

Lowe's

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

Publix

REI

Sam's Club

Sierra

Simon Malls

Target

Trader Joe's

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Ulta Beauty