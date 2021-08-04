Odd string of lights seen over River Valley: What were they?

This video sent to us by Matt Perry in Shady Point illustrates why people's curiosities were peaked.

SHADY POINT, Oklahoma — Many across the River Valley saw an odd string of lights in the sky Wednesday (April 7).

5NEWS received several messages from River Valley residents who wanted to know what the lights were.

This video sent to us by Matt Perry in Shady Point illustrates why people's curiosities were peaked.

WATCH: What is this odd string of lights over the river valley?

If you were hoping for aliens, brace yourself. They were just satellites.

The satellites are part of Starlink, a project by SpaceX to launch a mega constellation of satellites into low Earth orbit to provide better, worldwide internet access.