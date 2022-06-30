Fireworks laws in NWA and the River Valley: What to know

ARKANSAS, USA — Independence Day is this weekend and everyone's favorite—and admittedly loud— tradition will return to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
While some may be excited to bring out the roman candles, sparklers or bottle rockets, others may want to watch out in case of an anxious pet or just make local ordinances are being followed.
Here's a reminder of when you (or your overly festive neighbor) are allowed to light fireworks, separated by county.
Washington County
Fayetteville
Residents can light fireworks on private property (with consent from the owner) on July 1 through July 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, the window is extended by an hour to 11 p.m.
Fireworks cannot be lit at any other date or time, according to local authorities.
Prairie Grove
Residents can light fireworks only on July 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Bottle rockets are not allowed at all within city limits.
Farmington
Residents can light fireworks on July 3 and July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, July 2, residents can discharge fireworks from 10 a.m. to midnight, and the same for July 4.
Westfork
Fireworks can be lit between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
Greenland
Residents can light fireworks on July 1 through July 4 only during the hours of noon to midnight.
Benton County
Bentonville
Residents may not discharge bottle rockets, sky-rockets or any firework that is mounted to and/or flies on a stick, city officials said.
Fireworks are only allowed on private property on July 3 and July 4 between noon and midnight.
Rogers
Firework use is allowed in Rogers from July 2 to July 4 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Bottle rocket-type fireworks are not allowed and using fireworks on city property is not allowed.
Bella Vista
Fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m. to midnight July 3 through July 5 on private property (with permission) if there is no active burn ban. No fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are allowed.
Siloam Springs
Setting off fireworks is allowed on July 1 to July 3 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sky lanterns, bottle rockets, or any aerial firework attached to a stick are not allowed.
Gravette
Residents may light fireworks on private property from June 29 through July 5 between 12 p.m. and midnight.
Sebastian County
In Fort Smith and Barling, fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
Greenwood
Residents can light fireworks from July 3 to July 5 until midnight.
Lavaca
Fireworks are allowed only on July 4 in Lavaca until 11 p.m.
Bonanza
Between July 1 through July 5, fireworks are allowed to be discharged between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Hackett
Residents in Hackett are allowed to light fireworks on July 4 only, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Hartford
Fireworks are allowed in the city limits of Hartford between July 1 and July 4 until midnight.
Mansfield
In Mansfield, residents are allowed to discharge fireworks from July 3 to July 5 until midnight.
Huntington
Residents in Huntington are allowed to light fireworks between July 1 and July from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
On July 4 however, residents are allowed to light fireworks until 1 a.m.