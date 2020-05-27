x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Westwood Gardens calling on NWA residents to find a thief

The thief suspect has stolen from Westwood Gardens' Wedington location multiple times over the past year.
Credit: Westwood Gardens

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Westwood Gardens is asking Northwest Arkansas residents to help them find a thief, especially those in Fayetteville around the Wedington area.

In a Facebook post Westwood Gardens wrote, “This immoral individual has stolen from our Wedington location multiple times over the past year. He has previously been seen in a beat-up Dodge Ram. Please share and keep an eye out!”

Do you recognize this suspect or his vehicle?

He was driving a red Ford F-350 with ladders and a toolbox.

If you have any information that could help identify the man or his whereabouts, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department.

Credit: Westwood Gardens
Credit: Westwood Gardens
Credit: Westwood Gardens

RELATED: The Links in Fort Smith dealing with a rash of break-ins

RELATED: Springdale man arrested for Target robbery

RELATED: Business owners speak out after restaurant burglarized in Centerton