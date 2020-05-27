Westwood Gardens calling on NWA residents to find a thief

The thief suspect has stolen from Westwood Gardens' Wedington location multiple times over the past year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Westwood Gardens is asking Northwest Arkansas residents to help them find a thief, especially those in Fayetteville around the Wedington area.

In a Facebook post Westwood Gardens wrote, “This immoral individual has stolen from our Wedington location multiple times over the past year. He has previously been seen in a beat-up Dodge Ram. Please share and keep an eye out!”

Do you recognize this suspect or his vehicle?

He was driving a red Ford F-350 with ladders and a toolbox.